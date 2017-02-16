Women’s health services clinic to move to The Memorial Hospital at Craig

— Access to health care might become more convenient for mothers, babies and their doctors when the remodeling at The Memorial Hospital at Craig is completed. At least that's what TMH is hoping.

Women and babies are currently seen by doctors for clinical services at TMH Medical Clinic on Russell Street, but some tests and the delivery of babies occurs across town at the hospital.

The goal is to make patient care more convenient for patients, doctors and nurses.

“When I have a patient in labor I want to be there for her. I don't want to have to leave and see my clinic patients, who also need me,” said Dr. Eileen Joyce. “I actually had one patient deliver her baby with the nurses as I was running up to the hospital from the clinic. Everything was fine and the outcome was great, but I need to be there for my patients and for the nurses.”

Remodeling will centralize women’s health and by locating clinical services at the hospital. It will also aid in urgent care.

“It offers more rapid emergency service for babies,” said TMH CEO Andy Daniels.

The administrative wing on the far south side of the hospital building is being remodeled.

“It was prime real estate, a beautiful space and set of offices,” Daniels said. “I felt it made better clinical space for our patients and we could go elsewhere.”

Human resources and medical records staff have been relocated to the TMH Medical Clinic. And administrators have moved to a space at the hospital formerly occupied by medical records staff.

“We are more tucked away in a space that is not as visible,” said Vice President of Hospital Operations Jennifer Riley.

The renovation will cost just under $219,000 — or $77 per square foot — and is being done by AXIS construction with the aid of local subcontractors.

“The cost to renovate is a fifth of the cost of new construction (for a whole new wing),” Daniels said.

Four companies bid the project with costs ranging from $77 to $192 per square foot. APH was the only local construction company to bid and they offered the job at $167 per square foot, which is why TMH went with AXIS.

“To the extent that we can we use local contractors,” Daniels said. “APH was hired to remodel office space at the clinic.”

The project is expected to be completed by May and the hospital will hold an open house to allow the community to see the renovations.

“They won’t move to the hospital-based clinic until it’s complete,” Riley said. “So for now, it’s business as usual.”

