Brothers suspected of posing as housekeepers charged with burglary

— Two brothers suspected of posing as housekeepers have been charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.

Quishani D. Arlington, 24, and Deven R. Arlington-Hernandez, 22, have been charged with felony second-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing and theft. Their bond was set at $10,000.

On Feb. 10, Steamboat Springs police responded to The Christie Club in Ski Time Square for a report of two men posing as housekeepers.

After being confronted by staff, the men fled. When police arrived, they found a maintenance worker had caught up with Arlington and was on top of him. Arlington-Hernandez was still at large.

Police spoke to Arlington, who said he and his brother were working with a temp agency doing housekeeping. He denied taking anything and said he ran away because he thought the staff wanted to fight.

Police spoke to staff, who said they do not use the temp agency for housekeeping.

Staff were suspicious because there had been thefts at the condo complex in recent weeks.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christie Club staff told police the men were seen knocking on a door with cleaning products and a laundry bag with towels.

Police found the towels and saw they had a logo for a different condo complex. Staff said they did not use those towels at Christie Club.

Police spoke with the temp agency and learned the brothers had been fired a month ago.

While investigating, a man in a nearby condo complex reported his wallet had been stolen. It contained about $100.

Police were able to track down Arlington-Hernandez. The man who had his wallet stolen identified Arlington-Hernandez as one of the men who had been in his condo.

According to the affidavit, police searched Arlington-Hernandez and found $130.

The brothers were booked into Routt County Jail.

The stolen wallet, with the money missing, was found the next day in a stairwell.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland