Over a Cup of Coffee: A surprise casserole

First of all, I’d like to thank all of the readers who sent letters and called with recipes for mincemeat. There hasn’t been enough room in the column to print all of the recipes I received, but I’m setting some of them aside until Thanksgiving and Christmas 2017.

Ruth Young of Lingle, Wyoming sent some recipes from a Wyoming cookbook, “Cooking in Wyoming” (1965). The recipes have venison or elk in the ingredients. Thanks, Ruth!

Charlotte Gutill, of Craig, called early on with information about some websites with mincemeat pie recipes. Charlotte found that mincemeat dates back to 1413! Thanks, Charlotte!

The mincemeat recipes started coming when my brother Duane Osborn was looking for mincemeat pies or the canned/boxed ingredients for making the pies. So, also early on, Louise Brannan Irvine, of rural Craig, called me to let Duane know that City Market had ordered in a few pies. She bought some, and Duane got some, too. He also made some mock mincemeat pies. Thanks goes to Louise.

Just last week Mary Burnett of Craig, a frequent contributor to this column, wrote that some years ago she had made a mock mincemeat pie, and it was good. She’s hunting up the recipe. As always, thanks, Mary!

And thanks to all of the readers whose mincemeat recipes appeared in the column over the weeks. Thanks, everybody.

This week’s featured recipe, “ Surprise Casserole,” is courtesy of Patty Myers, of Hamilton. She got it from the late Grandma Reeve. Patty says that she made the recipe just the other night, and her grandkids really like it! Her grandson Joseph calls it vegetable soup. Patty does not put the minced onions on top. You can use whatever cream soup you like.

Surprise Casserole

1 package ground beef

1 cup cream of mushroom soup

Salt and pepper to taste

5 medium potatoes

1 can evaporated milk

1 teaspoon minced onion

1 cup vegetable soup

Brown meat and salt and pepper. Drain grease off. Peel and slice or shred potatoes. Place potatoes in a greased casserole dish. Put meat on top. Mix milk and soup together. Pour over meat. Top with minced onion. Bake in a 350 degree oven, uncovered, for one hour.

Grandma Reeve , Patty Myers.

Thanks for this week’s recipe, Patty. If you have a recipe that you would like to share, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626. (St. Patrick’s Day is coming up!)