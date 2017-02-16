New board members welcomed by TMH

— Two new board members and one returning board member were welcomed to The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on Thursday night during the February monthly meeting.

New trustee Terry Carwile is a member of the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control and is a former Mayor of Craig.

“The hospital ranks right up there with the college in importance to this community. If there is a face to health care in this community, it is the hospital,” Carwile said.

New trustee Kelly Hepworth has served on the Moffat County Fair Board and the veterinarian and owner of Bear Creek Animal Hospital in Craig.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help. I agree with Terry, it’s a key driver for the community. I think that it’s something I want to help as much as I can and I’m excited to do that,” Hepworth said.

Don Myers is returning to the hospital board for a sixth term. He has served since 1992.

Myers has “a passion for seeing quality health care in Moffat County and the surrounding area. It’s a chance for me to give back to the community by volunteering,” he said.

Board members expressed excitement at the opportunity.

“We all know there will be bumps in the road, but we will handle those together. It’s a great opportunity to work with a great group of people,” Hepworth said.

The three trustees join the board at a time when national, state and local changes are expected to impact health care.

