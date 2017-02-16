Craig briefs: Millennials top ranking of worst-behaved drivers

After deadly year, millennials top list of worst-behaved drivers.

In the wake of the deadliest year on Colorado’s roadways in a decade, a new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that young millennials, in part, may be to blame.

Nationally, a full 88 percent of young millennials — those age 19 to 24 — engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days, earning them the top spot among America’s worst-behaved drivers. These dangerous behaviors included texting while driving, red-light running and speeding. The findings were published as U.S. traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015, an increase of more than 7 percent — the largest single-year increase in five decades.

The following lists ranks by age group the percentage of drivers who reported engaging in speeding, red light running or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days.

■ 19 to 24: 88.4 percent

■ 25 to 39: 79.2 percent

■ 40 to 59: 75.2 percent

■ 16-18: 69.3 percent

■ 75 and older: 69.1 percent

■ 60 to 74: 67.3 percent

Feb. 28 deadline for 4-H sign-up in Moffat County

The Moffat County Extension Office’s deadline for 4-H is Feb. 28. New and existing members can sign up for 4-H at the Moffat County Extension Office.

For more information about 4-H or 4-H enrollment, call the extension office at 970-824-9180.

Gasoline prices down in Colorado, up nationally

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have decreased by 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That compares with the national average, which has increased 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.27 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices Feb. 15 were 56.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 57.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.