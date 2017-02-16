Burglary with a baseball bat: On the record for Feb. 14, 15

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Feb. 14

10:39 a.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a purse from a vehicle. The caller believed it had been taken from his wife’s vehicle, but she then found she’d left it at work.

11:22 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze, officers responded to a report of fraud by check in an exchange between two individuals.

1:39 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers took a report of an assault to a patient that came in for treatment. The potential victim, a male party, did not want to pursue charges.

3:12 p.m. On the 400 Elmwood Street, officers took a report of a possible scam in which someone called a woman about four times for a donation to the local police.

3:36 p.m. On West Victory Way and Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of road rage by a pedestrian who claimed a green four-door vehicle sped up and changed lanes to almost hit them while crossing Victory Way on foot.

3:54 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a hit and run crash. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was hit possibly by a black truck while it was parked at East Elementary School.

10:36 p.m. At the North Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male hanging out in the area. Officers cleared him of suspicion.

11:09 p.m. At the Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of suspicious male outside the store. A customer noticed him and offered to stay with the clerk until officers arrived. The man left before officers arrived.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

7:30 a.m. On the 1900 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash. A U-haul struck a parked sedan and ended up in some bushes. It appeared the driver didn’t scrape off the windshield sufficiently. She was issued a citation.

8:27 a.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of harassment. An employee of Yampa Valley Bank was shopping when a woman she had trespassed from the bank the week before started yelling and cussing and harassing her. Officers are still trying to contact the woman.

8:34 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers, officers took a report of an alleged assault at The Memorial Hospital. A man reported a doctor had assaulted him. Officers took his information and will follow up with the doctor.

9:21 a.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a phone scam from the callers who attempt to get people to say the word “yes.” The woman hung up the phone.

9:34 a.m. At Black Mountain Glass, officers took a report of a possible email scam. The reporting party did not fall victim to it.

11:14 a.m. At the East Kum & Go, officers took a report of a suspicious person behind the store. He was cleared of suspicion.

11:15 a.m. On West Second Street and South Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of another fraud attempt. Again, the person did not fall victim to the scam.

2:42 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of fraud. A woman was told she would be eligible for a grant if she paid the caller a fee of several hundred dollars, which she did.

3:43 p.m. At East Elementary School, officers responded to a report of an 8-year-old student that walked away from the school instead of getting on the bus to Boys & Girls Club. The boy and his parents were found at the club; he had walked over instead.

3:47 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. While in jail on drug charges, a 24-year-old man had been talked into collecting money owed to a couple of fellow inmates by people in a trailer across the street from the jail.

When the man was released from jail, he went to the trailer, forced entry into the residence, menaced them and broke several items with a baseball bat, demanded the money and then tried to run when officers arrived. Officers promptly took him to the ground.

The man was arrested and taken back to jail on charges of first degree burglary and forcing entry, menacing assault with a weapon, aggravated robbery with a weapon, criminal mischief, running from police and violation of bail bonds.

4:36 p.m. At East Sixth Street and Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident. A young woman was teaching her younger brother how to drive after just getting his permit, but when a car turned towards him, he panicked and turned directly into a light pole, leaving significant damage to the light pole and the van.

4:37 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a male pedestrian was contacted and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear relating to drug charges.

5:02 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a phone scam. The man couldn’t be sure whether he’d fallen for the trap to say ‘yes,’ and officers recommended he lock down all of his accounts.

6:11 p.m. At the Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash that is under investigation.

10:47 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance possibly involving a child. Officers did a welfare check on a mother and daughter and mediated the situation.