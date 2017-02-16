Brandi Meek, of Craig, continues to make headlines

— Brandi Meek, 33, continues to climb the political ladder in Colorado. The Craig Daily Press caught up with her about her latest accomplishments.

CDP: You’ve been involved with the Colorado Republican Party for some time now. Why did you get involved in the first place?

Meek: I first got involved with the party by attending a precinct caucus here in Craig in 2008. As I began paying closer attention, I knew that sitting on the sidelines was not an option. It is up to all of us to protect the principles of individual liberties and personal responsibility for the next generation.

CDP: You recently were recognized by the Leader in Action newsletter. What is the group and why is this recognition important to you?

Meek: As an alumnus of Leadership Program of the Rockies, I was recognized in their Spring 2017 newsletter as a Leader in Action. Alumni of this program are consistently in positions of influence and importance. It is not an easy group to stand out in!

CDP: You’re running for re-election as the Secretary of the Colorado Republican Party. What does the position entail and why are you re-running?

Meek: This position is one of three elected officers for the entire Colorado Republican Party. As such, it is a complicated position and it encompasses too many duties to list here. It has been great to have a rural, Western Slope perspective in one of those positions these past two years, as they are typically filled by people along the I-25 corridor. I am running again because we, especially in Northwest Colorado, have a lot riding on the 2018 election. The next governor will be important as we begin the process of reapportionment (redrawing district lines) in 2022 following the 2020 census. The next time we get a shot at this will be 2032. We can’t wait that long.

CDP: You’re in your early 30s, a single mother of two boys and you’re in grad school. How do you do it all?

Meek: My boys frequently go with me, and I have a GREAT family and wonderful friends across this state who are very supportive. However, I found my plate was too full and I had to step back from a few things to ensure that my efforts were where they were best utilized. As such, I chose not to run for re-election as the chair of the Moffat County Republican Party and am happy to support the new leadership that was elected earlier this week. Corrie Ponikvar is now chair.

CDP: How can other people who have an interest in the Colorado Republican Party get involved or somehow help?

Meek: There are many ways! You can volunteer with the local party, the state party or help with a campaign if you find someone that you want to see in office!

CDP: You went to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. What was that experience like?

Meek: It was amazing to be able to witness the peaceful transition of national power. As I stood on the Capitol lawn listening to President Trump vow to uphold the Constitution, it was overwhelming. Freedom is not free, but it’s worth fighting for.