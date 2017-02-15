Novice driver crashes into utility pole in Craig

A single-vehicle accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Street in Craig.

The incident involved an Oldsmobile Bravada driven by a male juvenile, which hit a utility pole near the Craig Pool Complex as a result of the driver not turning sharply enough.

The driver, whose name will not be released due to being a minor, was practicing behind the wheel with a learner’s permit under the supervision of a female relative.

Neither occupant of the car was injured, and both were wearing seatbelts.

The car sustained frontal damage such as a headlight and bumper, while there was slight damage to the pole, which was not knocked over but tilted as a result of the collision.

Craig Police Department was on the scene.

Officers Ryan Fritz and Alvin Luker declined to comment on the severity of the accident and opted to wait for crews from Yampa Valley Electric Association to assist.

Officers wanted to ensure removal of the vehicle wouldn’t cause the pole to become unstable or wires to be disturbed.