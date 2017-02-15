Moffat County sends off eight Bulldog wrestlers to state

Moffat County High School bid good luck to its crew of varsity wrestlers Wednesday, as the group of athletes embarked on their journey to the 3A CHSAA State Championships.

The tournament takes place from Thursday to Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver and will include the best of the best in the sport from schools ranging from 2A to 5A.

The Bulldogs — recently named by Colorado High School Activities Association as the 3A team with the highest collective grade point average — will be represented by eight of their top grapplers following the past weekend’s strong showing at the 3A Region 1 Tournament that saw the Dogs place first overall as a team.

The following is a list of Moffat County wrestlers’ opening match-ups.

Weight class, MCHS wrestler, season record — opponent, school, record

• 106, Karson Cox, 11-2 — Luke Morrissey, Eagle Valley, 32-8

• 113, Daniel Caddy, 30-11 — Zach Loft, Sterling, 29-9

• 120, Chris Moschetti, 26-15 — Hayden Gavette, Eaton, 30-13

• 152, Drake Zimmerman, 30-16 — Jimmy Laconte, Weld Central, 40-2

• 170, Miki Klimper, 37-6 — Wyatt Reisener, Platte Valley, 28-17

• 182, Elias Peroulis, 20-8 — John Campisi, Faith Christian, 10-3

• 195, Hugo Hernandez, 9-3 — Zendon Bernal, Alamosa, 17-7

• 220, Toryn Hume, 14-13 — Ryan Hecker, Resurrection Christian, 21-3

All season records and brackets are available through CHSAA

and Trackwrestling. The Craig Daily Press will be on-site throughout the state tournament.