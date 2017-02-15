Moffat County hoops sets sights on districts, ready to salute seniors in Friday games

The season has gone by fast for Moffat County High School hoops, and the time is now to see the Bulldog teams in action if you haven’t already.

Friday marks the final regular season home game for MCHS boys and girls basketball, as they bring the Delta Panthers to the Dog House.

The evening begins at 3 p.m. with junior varsity games. The theme for the night is “white-out,” and all Moffat County fans are encouraged to wear white to match the Dogs’ home jerseys.

Leading up to varsity events, which start at 6 p.m., the evening will include Senior Night honors, and seven Bulldog players are set to be recognized: Mattie Jo Duzik, Alex Hamilton, Josey King, Emma Samuelson, Keenan Hildebrandt, Eddie Smercina and MJ Smith.

Senior managers will also be honored as part of the pre-game ceremonies.

Among the night’s entertainment is a halftime performance by the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic as part of a routine learned through the MCHS and Craig Middle School spirit squads.

The games with Delta will be followed by Saturday travel as MCHS completes the regular season in Cedaredge.

Girls coach Kenley Nebeker said he anticipates good competition in the upcoming matches.

“I think these will be some of our most difficult games of the season,” he said.

All 3A Western Slope League teams will be playing for keeps and position in the postseason, as the following week sees the district tournament unfold, starting as early as Monday.

The Moffat County girls are currently tied for second in the WSL with the conference’s best overall record at 14-3. Lady Bulldogs’ 6-1 tally in the league puts them neck and neck with Cedaredge and behind 7-0 Grand Valley.

Firmly in the top four, MCHS girls are guaranteed a home game Tuesday, and a victory sends them to the district semifinals Feb. 24 in Grand Junction with the championship to be determined Feb. 25.

Moffat County boys are tied for seventh in the WSL at 4-13 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

The placement requires the team to play in the opening pigtail game Monday, which may or may not be at home, depending on the weekend’s results. A Monday loss will end the season altogether, while a win will mean a Tuesday road game as the group looks to move forward.

After being knocked out in the early stages of districts last year, coach Eric Hamilton said boys have their sights set on progressing.

“Our guys are playing some really good ball right now, and we are going to keep working hard,” he said.

