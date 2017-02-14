Stray cow pesters college: On the record for Jan. 10

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Feb. 10

1:50 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a clerk’s report that they were receiving multiple suspicious phone calls with nothing but music and muffled voices. It sounded like a possible pocket dial, but the clerk requested extra patrols to be safe.

3:07 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of theft from a man who said he found a bunch of his belongings in a backpack at his house and would like officers to file a report. Officers determined the claim was unfounded.

8:42 a.m. On the 700 block of East Rose Street, officers responded to an animal complaint. A dog at large was trying to go after another dog and got its head caught in a fence. The dog was uninjured.

11:08 a.m. At Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers received an animal complaint that there had been a cow on the property for three days and they would like to locate the owner. The cow returned to its own property by itself and officials left a note for the owner, who was out of town.

11:57 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male trying to use his keys to open all the mailboxes at an apartment complex. Described as an adult, white male with a red, raggedy backpack, he ran off when the reporting party tried to take a photo of him.

2:07 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the parking lot panhandling next to a white minivan with California plates. He told officers he was en route from California to Texas and was trying to repair his vehicle.

2:51 p.m. On Baker Drive, officers did a welfare check to follow up on a report that an elderly woman was possibly being financially abused by her daughter.

4:41 p.m. At Ninth Street and Green Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal and physical fight between a girl and a boy in their mid-teens. A woman reported she saw them screaming at each other in a backyard and saw the boy punch the girl three times. Officers contacted them and took the girl to her mother’s house.

6:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Street, officers took a report from a woman who said her storage unit had been broken into, but she didn’t know when or if anything had been taken and would follow up with police.

10:10 p.m. On the 300 block of Tucker Street, officers took a report of a suspicious incident. A neighbor called to say about six cars were parked in front of a house nearby and they saw several girls get out of a car and go into the neighbor’s house. They also reported a truck kept driving by speeding. Officers spoke with four juveniles and found no evidence of a crime.

10:53 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers took a report of a tow truck driver cussing loudly at a customer.

11:05 p.m. On the 1800 block of A Street, officers responded to a report of a juvenile under the influence of alcohol.