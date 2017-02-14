Prather's Pick: A novel about racism

My husband Lyle and I just got a peek at the cover of our granddaughter, Jessica Prather’s first novel to be released Nov. 7. It’s “Traitor’s Crux,” the first book of a trilogy for young adult readers. The novel is being published by Oftomes Publishing Company. Way to go, Jessica!

Meanwhile, I have just finished reading “Small Great Things,” a novel written by one of my favorite authors, Jodi Picoult. She is a genius at crafting novels so that the reader cannot put her books down, and then the message is often haunting.

This is a novel that Picoult said she had been wanting to write for some time. It’s about racism in the United States. She did an incredible amount of research before writing the novel. The novel’s title was taken from the words of Martin Luther King, Jr’s words.

In the novel, Ruth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse at a hospital in Connecticut. She has been a nurse for 20 years. She has a 17-year-old son, Elison. This particular morning, her patient is Brittany Bauer, who has already given birth to a baby boy named Davis.

Ruth has to give the baby his bath and do his newborn assessment. She notices that he has a slight murmur and tells the parents that she will have the pediatrician take a look. When she finishes bathing and dressing the baby she takes him back to his mother so she can feed him.

But the baby’s father, Turk Bauer, tells Ruth to get away from the baby. He wants to talk to her boss. That’s Marie. Ruth is puzzled as to what she did to upset Turk. He tells Marie that they don’t want Ruth or anyone who looks like her touching their son.

Ruth is African American. Turk and Brittany are white supremacists.

So Marie puts a Post-it on the Bauer paperwork: “No African American personnel to care for this patient.”

But then the next day Ruth is left alone in the nursery. Davis stops breathing. She is not supposed to touch the baby. What to do?

The baby dies, and Ruth is in serious trouble. Her nursing license is suspended, and she’s charged with a crime.

Kennedy McQuarrie is a white public defender who takes Ruth’s case. The reader gets involved in a jury trial that becomes a media sensation.

As with Picoult’s other books, the chapters are named for characters that the reader gets to know through flashback. There is a surprise ending to the book. The novel is powerful, even haunting.

“Small Great Things” is published by Ballantine Books (2017). It costs $28.99 in hardcover or you can find it with new books at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries.