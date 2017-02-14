Lance Scranton: What is love?

Definitions run the gamut but this is the week that we celebrate love with flowers, chocolate, cards, favors and functions. For what do we have if love isn’t the cornerstone of how we live our lives? Unfortunately, love has become a word with many definitions, usually lived out as we individually see fit. Maybe those who have gone before us have some insight on one of the most powerful, and explosive words that we tend to throw around like candy.

Cicero, in his writings, “On Moral Ends,” asks the question: “What is love, from which the Latin word for friendship is derived, if not the wish that someone may have as many good things as possible irrespective of whether any advantage accrues to oneself?” Many wise people offer all kinds of definitions about the word we generally symbolize with a heart and use often to bestow our fondest wishes to those closest to us.

But Cicero, for all of his complexities, takes it to the level for which the word was truly meant. It is about the selfless regard for those around us that make love what it was truly meant to be and lived out. Much disregard for those around us is an all-consuming attitude among so many people who desire love on their own terms, conditions and for their own convenience.

We are living through days right now that require a good dose of selflessness and wishing for the good of those around us regardless of our particular disagreements. Our political climate has become overly toxic to the point of attacking people’s looks and mannerisms so as to completely destroy anything that person might be able to do that is good for the country. Locally, we advance our “love” of liberty selfishly when we dismiss any cultural effect on issues related to personal tastes with regard to the substances we put into our bodies.

I love Moffat County, and while I don’t always agree with the views and opinions of other community members, I wish only that we can have as many good things as possible, irregardless of any advantage to me. If something good can come from the marijuana issue for our county, then let’s hash it out, but please consider both sides and understand the responsibilities that are firmly entwined with our love of liberty.



Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County School District.