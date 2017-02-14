Car repo leads to fight: On the record, jail report for Feb. 7 to 14

Craig Police Department

— Saturday, Feb. 11

12:28 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a fight between a vehicle owner and a tow truck driver who was attempting to repossess the vehicle. The owner paid what was owed and the vehicle was unhitched from the tow truck.

10:24 a.m. On the 1900 block of Crockett Street, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that left severe damage to the front of a blue Chevy Equinox. The caller had parked it in that location about 9:30 p.m. the night before.

5:17 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance or possible assault between a father-in-law and son-in-law.

9:09 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft. The caller reported she had moved out from where she was staying in Craig in August, and returned to discover all her items were gone. She also reported seeing items belonging to her being sold on Facebook.

Sunday, Feb. 12

7:58 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a possible crash. A white semi-truck was stuck in the mud near the drainage pond behind Walmart. The truck had to be towed.

12:47 p.m. At the Jungle Pet Shop, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash leaving minor damage to a green Ford minivan which may have occurred at a different location.

1:02 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of verbal harassment from a previous boyfriend via phone and text. No crime was found.

1:38 p.m. On East Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A boy estimated to be 12 years old was walking past Tunies and Such carrying a silver suitcase and glancing behind him frequently. He looked like he may have been running away, according to the caller. He reportedly went into a residence, but officers were not able to make contact with him.

5:24 p.m. At Hurricane Car Wash, officers responded to a report of a minor vehicle crash. The caller reported that his daughter hit a parked Frito Lay truck.

7:32 p.m. At Vallarta’s, officers responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident between a white Prius and a Cadillac Escalade. Her friend accidentally hit her car.

Monday, Feb. 13

8:38 a.m. On the 500 block of East Victory way, officers responded to a report of a smoke coming from under the bridge near the OP Bar and Grill. A homeless person was burning a fire to keep warm, but didn’t pose any threat.

12:06 p.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Someone went to a medical clinic for treatment after being bitten by their own dog.

12:10 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of someone sleeping in the mall. Officers issued him a trespass.

2:27 p.m. On the 800 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of attempted fraud targeting an elderly female. A company called and claimed she had money available through the state of Colorado’s unclaimed property office, and that they would collect it for her for a fee. They sent her a fraudulent check, which she handed over to officers.

2:39 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers took a report of a disturbance between two brothers about an accusation that one of them was abusing his child. They got into a fight, and one was arrested when officers discovered he had a protection order stating he could not possess alcohol and alcohol was found.

3:22 p.m. On the 100 block of Hillside Terrace, officers responded to a report of a verbal threat made by a middle school-age student. Someone had insulted his friend and he claimed he was going to get revenge. A school resource officer mediated the situation.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Robert Joseph Peters, 52, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged careless driving, fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving under restraint related to alcohol and compulsory insurance.

William Clive Ellifritz, 24, of Craig, was summoned for driving under the influence.

Thomas Leo Morey, 44, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged violation of bail bond conditions and violation of a restraining order.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant.

Richard James Wieland, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Luke Lake Williams, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Fidel Gallegos, 25, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of liquor, child abuse, inadequate child restraint system and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Erik Justin Monger, 34, of Craig, was arrested for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol.

Amy Christine Angelo, 37, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving.

Robert Joseph Bevard, 22, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Gregory Robert Patton, 46, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence, driving while impaired and compulsory insurance.

Sunday, Feb. 12

William Daniel Kilpatrick, 35, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol, compulsory insurance and speed limits.

Monday, Feb. 13

Chad Wyatt Starnater, 30, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested on charges of alleged reckless driving, driving under restraint and speeding.

Dustan Jacob Bailey, 28, of Craig was arrested on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Bryan Keith Cramblett, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous offense.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Dustan Jacob Bailey, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold regarding a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.