Missing Wyoming snowmobiler found by Moffat County rescuers

— A 61-year-old Wyoming man was reported overdue by his fiancé around 2 a.m. Monday morning when he hadn’t yet returned home from snowmobiling in the Bakers Peak area, according to a press release from Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

The man, Chris Zigler, was reportedly snowmobiling alone. Moffat County Sheriff’s deputies located his truck and trailer near mile post 9 on Moffat County Road 2 around 3:30 a.m.

A ground search was immediately initiated by a team of five individuals from Moffat County Search and Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They were able to follow a single snowmobile track leaving the area of his vehicle before eventually losing it amidst multiple tracks.

Zigler was found around 9:30 a.m. by rescue officials uninjured and reportedly in good health. It is not yet known why he wasn't able to return the night before as planned.

Zigler’s fiancé reported he had gone out around noon Sunday and that he was dressed for the weather, had food and water with him and was equipped to stay out for the night.

"Sheriff Hume extends his thanks and appreciation to the members of Moffat County Search & Rescue and Colorado State Parks," the release said. "The dedication and expertise of these professionals are an asset Moffat County can be proud of each and every day."