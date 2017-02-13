Teen dating forum to be held by Centers for Disease Control this week

— Love shouldn’t hurt and this month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are offering tools to prevent teen dating violence.

“Youth violence affects all communities and all members of a community. It is a leading cause of death for adolescents and young adults,” according to VetoViolence.cdc.gov.

VetoViolence is the CDC’s online violence prevention portal.

“Violence is a complex public health problem, but it can be prevented. Victims of teen dating violence can experience depression and anxiety, drug and alcohol use, antisocial behaviors and thoughts of suicide,” according to the VetoViolence Facebook page.

The goal of VetoViolence is to encourage healthy relationships and stop dating violence before it starts.

“Dating Matters” is a free online training program available to help educators, school personnel, youth mentors and others dedicated to improving teen health. The CDC offers this tool and other through VetoViolence.

To help raise awareness the CDC is holding a VetoViolence Facebook Forum Monday to Friday.

The theme of the forum is that love is respect and that working together, preventing youth violence is possible.

To join the conversation visit: facebook.com/VetoViolence/

