Sometimes, love stinks: On the record: Love gone wrong stories

— Sometimes love makes people do stupid things…

The “other woman”

At 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers received a call about a disturbance at Dad’s Cookhouse. A man and his girlfriend were having dinner when his ex-wife appeared and got into a fight with his girlfriend, slapped her, doused her with water and then threw the plastic cup at her. The evening didn’t end well for anybody, but especially not the ex-wife, who was arrested.

Facebook foibles

Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 — also, incidentally, Friday the 13th — a man called officers from First Avenue West reporting harassment because someone had posted his status as a registered sex offender on his girlfriend’s Facebook page. Officers responded that there wasn’t much they could do.

When she just won’t leave…

On Jan. 15, a man invited a woman over to his home on East Fourth Street. The date must not have been going that well because the man asked her to leave. Things got even worse, though, when she refused to do so. The two fell to arguing and he was forced to call the police shortly before 8 p.m. to enlist their help. She finally left before officers arrived.

How to handle break-ups like a grown-up

Around 1 p.m. Jan. 17, a woman on Sloan Circle called the police to complain of harassment from her ex. He was apparently making a show of destroying personal items that used to belong to them both, taking pictures of himself in the act and then sending them to her. She was not amused.

Breaking in after breaking up

Around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, a man came home to his apartment on School Street just in time to see his ex-girlfriend leaving the apartment by the fire escape. She had apparently broken into his place while he was out, but he found nothing missing upon further inspection. He didn’t want to file charges at the time, and asked officers to give her a warning, which they did.

Double whammy

Around 3:45 p.m. Jan. 22, officers were called to a home on Sandrock Drive for a report of verbal domestic violence. When officers arrived, the alleged victim handed over controlled substances and drug paraphernalia belonging to the alleged perpetrator, resulting in his arrest on both domestic violence and drug charges.

The man posted bail the next day and returned home — accompanied by police — to collect some personal items. It turns out his freedom would be short-lived, however, as his ex-wife handed officers a bag containing more illegal drugs, and he was arrested a second time on additional drug charges.