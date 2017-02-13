Bill Johnston: 3 council members are wrong

To the editor:

I am curious how others feel about half of Craig City Council voting against recreational pot sales being on the April ballot? Whether you are for or against the sale of recreational pot in Craig, don't you find it disturbing when politicians are afraid of letting citizens vote for an issue? I attended meetings where the three councilors used two excuses for not allowing a democratic vote.

First excuse was that the "voters have already spoken." No we haven't. They are referring to the original legalization of pot vote, several years ago, where Moffat County voted against it by a narrow margin. We have never been asked what we think about retail sales of the already legalized pot.

The second excuse is that the group trying to get the question on the ballot did not have enough petition signatures therefore they are trying to skip steps. No they are not. They are using the procedures already allowed. For example, the sales tax increase question on the April ballot was approved by the city council, not by petition. So it's OK to use this procedure for the council but not the citizens. Something's very wrong when some politicians won't allow the citizens a voice. Let me know what you think.

Bill Johnston

Craig City Council candidate