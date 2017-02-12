Steamboat's Annika Fahrner swims for Moffat County team at state

Annika Fahrner, a Steamboat Springs High School junior recently competed at the 3A CHSAA State Championships in Thornton on behalf of Moffat County High School girls swimming.

Fahrner swam the 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, achieving her best season times in the finals of both, 57.90 seconds for the free and 1:13.82 in the breaststroke.

Farhner placed 12th in each race. This is the first time Colorado has hosted a 3A level event for girls swimming.

"It was a very successful meet for Moffat County," said MCHS coach Meghan Francone.