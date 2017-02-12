History in Focus: Sam Havenga and the moon over Salerno

As the first man from Craig to die in World War II in Salerno, Italy, Sam Havenga heralded the sacrifice Craig would suffer during World War II. Sam didn’t appear to have the making of a soldier, but like so many of his generation, World War II demanded he take part in the gruesome carnage.

Born in Denver, 10-year-old Sam came to Craig in 1925. His father, also named Sam owned White House Grocery, now the vacant lot between the Craig Daily Press and Victory Vision. By 1926, Sam Sr. was active in the young community as a member of the Moffat Tunnel Development Association, a group of businessmen promoting the agricultural and mineral resources along the vital Moffat rail line.

Sam’s mom joined and hosted home meetings of the Delphinian Society, a national women’s group dedicated to the study of literature, music, poetry and history. One can only imagine the fascinating discussions Sam and his two siblings absorbed sitting around the dinner table.

The wonderfully detailed newspapers of the era show that Sam followed his parents’ example. In September 1926, fifth-grade Sam joined the school band. On Sept. 14, 1927, it was reported Sam was in fifth place in the subscription contest hosted by the Craig Courier. The prize: a sleek toy electric car. Sam didn’t win, but he earned a 20 percent commission on the new subscriptions he sold.

In April 1927, he was a member of the seventh- and eighth-grade Boys Bird Club. In June 1930, he earned a cash award of $2.50 from the David Moffat DAR club for “maintaining the highest grade average in American history.” That summer he spent a week in the Lost Lakes area fishing and hiking with the Congregational Church Boy Scouts. Sam was an All-American kid.

By 1932, Sam was playing saxophone in the high school band at post-game dances. On the playlist were romantic interludes such as “Goodnight Sweetheart,” “I Found a Million Dollar Baby” and “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain.”



Havenga graduated in 1934 as a member of the academic Torch Honor Society. He attended junior college in Grand Junction. By 1936 he was back in Craig, took the civil service exam and was working rush hours for the post office while also working at Mattingly Garage.

While Sam grew up, the world was headed towards war. By 1940, Craig’s Company A of the 157th regiment of the National Guard was mustered into duty. In a fateful decision Sam joined Company A just days before it left town, voluntarily taking the place of married men who received a deferment.

On Sept. 10, 1943, the Allies stormed the Italian peninsula at Salerno. Initial success triggered a fierce Nazi counterattack, and Company A was in its crosshairs. By late afternoon on Sept. 13, menacing Panzer tanks blasted Company A dug in on the north hills of the Tobacco Factory. Behind the tanks, the 79th Panzer Grenadier Regiment overwhelmed the 157th. See-saw fighting followed, but Company A was forced backwards. By late evening the Nazis were streaming into the dented, even pierced, American lines.

Truck drivers and mechanics were desperately thrown into the lines. Battalion artillery hammered the Germans with 3,650 rounds, and by 9:30 p.m. disaster was averted. But later that night, when the moon came up over the mountains of Salerno, Sam Havenga was no longer part of this world. Today, he still resides in Italy at the Nettuno Cemetery.

After the war, the new VFW Post was named in Sam’s honor. Behind the VFW in City Park sits a beautiful new World War II memorial commissioned by the Museum of NW Colorado. In those 30 names you can still sense the joy, pain and love that were their lives.