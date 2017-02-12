Craig brief: Agencies launch campaign to protect first responders

Every day on area roadways, first responders put their lives at risk to protect the public, especially while on the side of the road.



Traffic-related incidents are the leading cause of death for on-duty law enforcement officers, fire, EMS, maintenance workers, and tow/recovery professionals, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.



In an effort to protect first responders and others, a new campaign aims to educate motorists about the state’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency and maintenance vehicles.

“We see it too often,” Major Tim Keeton, of Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers and first responders work in dangerous traffic situations all the time, but drivers increase their risk of being hit when they zoom by and ignore the flashing lights — and the law.”



According to recent data, 52 law enforcement officers were killed in traffic-related incidents in 2015. Out of those killed in 2015, 11 officers were struck and killed outside their vehicles. That’s why all drivers need to know the law and follow it.

Colorado state law requires drivers approaching stationary emergency and maintenance vehicles that are displaying flashing lights, including tow trucks, traveling in the same direction, to vacate the closest lane. If it is not safe to do so, motorists must slow down to a reasonable speed safe for existing weather, road and traffic conditions.