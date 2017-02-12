Business Buzz: Duck quacks again — Craig has new independent Aflac agent

It’s been about three years since Craig had a local Aflac Agent.

Sheila Davis finishes her training this week, but has already started accepting new clients.

“We help people who get sick or injured. We pay you cash directly so that you can continue to make your house, utilities and deductible payments,” Davis said.

She will start by working from her home office, traveling to meet with individuals and businesses. There are about 30 area businesses that offer Aflac to employees said Manuel Madrid, Northwest Colorado district manager based in Grand Junction.

“We focus on helping small businesses with cost effective options,” Madrid said.

Davis is looking forward to helping protect her neighbors.

“I’m very excited to help the community and add value to people,” Davis said.

For more information contact Sheila Davis, Independent Agent for Aflac by calling 970-629-0505.

Business and Breakfast takes place Wednesday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business and Breakfast from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at The Memorial Hospital.

The goal is to discuss business issues, trends, challenges and successes and network with other businesses and business prospects. Tap into local economic trends and expectations. Anyone interested in Craig's business climate is invited. Breakfast is available for $4. 750 Hospital Loop.

Frontier Station tour set for Wednesday

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is adjusting its meeting schedule for 2017. The group will convene in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and will tour local businesses in the remaining months.

The next meeting is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Frontier Station, Inc., 277 Ranney St. Meetings are open to the public.

“The business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers,” CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. “Frontier Station is a new CMEDP member for 2017, and we are eager to learn about this business and ways that we can better serve it and our community.”

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Digital marketing Lunch and Learn takes place Wednesday

“Let’s Get Digital,” a Lunch and Learn opportunity, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

As the digital marketing landscape continues to grow at a rapid pace, marketers are faced with new challenges and opportunities within this digital age. Organizers invite anyone interested to attend and learn what digital marketing entails and how it allows businesses to get the word out to potential customers.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.