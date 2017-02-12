Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 13, 2017

Monday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Meeker

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Wednesday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships at Pepsi Center in Denver

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships at Pepsi Center in Denver

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Olathe

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at 3A CHSAA State Championships at Pepsi Center in Denver

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Cedaredge

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Cedaredge

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Cedaredge

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Cedaredge

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.