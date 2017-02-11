Superfood Tip: Give water life with fresh fruit

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Advertisement

Drinking enough of water each day is important for hydration, but drinking large amounts often becomes boring.

Refresh water with slices of strawberries, whole raspberries lemon and lime wedges or small oranges slices.

The Mayo Clinic recommends the average male should drink about 13 cups of fluid per day, and women should drink about nine cups. Spruce up your offerings with fresh fruit.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement