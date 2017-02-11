Superfood Tip: Give water life with fresh fruit

Drinking enough of water each day is important for hydration, but drinking large amounts often becomes boring.
Refresh water with slices of strawberries, whole raspberries lemon and lime wedges or small oranges slices.
The Mayo Clinic recommends the average male should drink about 13 cups of fluid per day, and women should drink about nine cups. Spruce up your offerings with fresh fruit.
