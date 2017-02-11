Moffat County basketball stays strong during road series

It’s a road trip that can be a hassle for Moffat County High School hoops each year, but the miles traveled were mostly worth it over the past weekend.

MCHS varsity basketball won three of four match-ups Friday and Saturday, with away games in Olathe and Gunnison.

Friday night’s meeting against the Pirates was one the Lady Bulldogs were prepared to have to fight for, Olathe’s girls traditionally the biggest thorn in the side for Moffat County the past couple seasons in the 3A Western Slope League.

Even so, apart from a slow first quarter that saw them behind 14-7, MCHS took control with a 48-37 win, which coach Kenley Nebeker attributed to halting the Pirates’ penetration.

Later in the night, Bulldog boys were looking to come out of a six-game slide against opponents who, at 3-14, are in the middle of their best season in years following back-to-back 0-20 seasons.

Though Olathe kept it close throughout the evening with a slight 34-33 deficit at halftime, Dogs started to break away just enough in the second half, going on to earn the W at 72-69.

Both Moffat County teams were looking to keep the momentum alive the following day in Gunnison, and a 54-36 final for the girls puts them at 6-1 in the conference, 14-3 overall.

Nebeker said Gunnison’s “scrappy” nature was far different from the previous game.

“Not a lot of strategy going on, but we just fought, and they got through it,” he said.

Emboldened by their recent win, the boys went into action against the Cowboys, fighting back against a 25-16 start to trail just 32-31 at the midway point.

Back and forth went the lead from there, and with about 30 seconds remaining and a 51-48 lead, it looked like the Dogs would go home happy. Yet, the Cowboys would not be outdone on their home floor, picking up four points, including a field goal with .3 seconds left on the clock.

MCHS had no time to get the ball in the air, losing, 52-51.

Boys coach Eric Hamilton said it was a “costly mistake” on his part to not set up players the way they needed in the final minute, Dogs now 4-13, 2-5 WSL.

“Our guys are playing their guts out each game, and they played together,” he said, adding that the team is playing some of their best ball in preparation for the district tournament.

MCHS teams host their final home game of the regular season Feb. 17, bringing in Delta and traveling to Cedaredge the next day.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.