Government update for the week of Feb. 13

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Feb. 7

b) Monthly treasurer’s report

c) Colorado Parks & Wildlife Impact Assistance Grant application

Public comment, general discussion and BOCC reports:

3) Announce The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees seat selections

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Assessor’s Office — Chuck Cobb

• Salt River Project tax abatement discussion

5) Adjournment

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Jan. 24 meeting

4) Approval of January 2017 bills

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent Agenda

7) Other Business

a) Approval of the Notice of Municipal Election for the April 4, 2017 election

b) Request to purchase a 2006 Chevy C5500 4x4 bucket truck for the city

c) Award of bid for one-ton, four-wheel-drive pickup for Parks Department

d). Approve resolution regarding No. 4: Safe Routes to School

8) Staff Reports

a) January 2017 monthly police report, 2016 year-end report and 2017 Strategic Plan for Drug Enforcement

9) City manager and city attorney reports

10) Council reports

11) Audience comments

12) Adjourn