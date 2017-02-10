TMH Living Well: Heart attacks not always obvious, know the symptoms

You might think if you were having a heart attack that it would be obvious. You’d feel a sharp pain and tightness that would make you grab your chest. Right? Maybe, but more often than not, no. In fact, heart attacks are one of the hardest conditions to diagnose.

“Heart attacks can be somewhat hard to diagnose because symptoms are not always classic,” commented Dr. Gerald Myers, cardiologist with Memorial Regional Health’s Medical Clinic, “and people can misinterpret what they are experiencing. Many times, heart attacks cause nausea or pain in remote locations. Sometimes, people simply break out in a sweat or experience extreme fatigue. Women, in particular, are notorious for having atypical symptoms.”

You might wonder why you could feel sick to your stomach with a heart attack. One reason is that your right coronary artery supplies blood to the underside of the heart and sits on your diaphragm, just above your stomach. The discomfort radiates through the diaphragm, causing nausea, vomiting and sometimes sweating.

It’s also interesting to know that the extent of the heart attack doesn’t always match the severity of the symptoms. In other words, you could be feeling slightly weak and fatigued and be having a sizeable heart attack. This is especially true for diabetics, who can have a heart attack and not even know they had one.

“Diabetics can develop silent heart disease. That’s because the diabetic state in some ways numbs the heart. Therefore, these individuals don’t feel early warning signs like patients without diabetes do,” Myers added.

If you suspect a heart attack, get yourself to the emergency room immediately. From those first symptoms, you have typically four hours before permanent damage to the heart muscle occurs. The good news is that if you are experiencing a heart attack, the hospital’s emergency room doctors can administer a clot-busting medicine called TPA, that essentially stops the clock. From there, you could be flown to a hospital with a cardiac catheterization lab.

“We can’t treat acutely here in Craig,” Myers commented, “but we can, and do, save lives by giving TPA. TPA dissolves clots that are plugging up the narrowed area in the coronary arteries, allowing blood to once again reach the heart and keep it pumping. It buys critical time.”

If you go to The Memorial Hospital by ambulance, the EMTs can perform an electrocardiogram in route and send it to the emergency department. If it confirms a heart attack, doctors administer TPA immediately upon arrival.

In the cardiac cath lab, interventional cardiologists insert a catheter to identify where the artery is blocked. Once located, a balloon is inserted into the narrowed or obstructed area and inflated to flatten the soft fatty plaque and immediately restore adequate blood flow to the heart.

“This is often followed by the insertion of a stent — a short mesh sleeve that looks like the spring in a ballpoint pen,” Myers explained. “It gets deployed in the portion of the artery that was just dilated and is left behind, acting like reinforcement or scaffolding to keep the artery open.”

Those at the highest risk for heart attacks tend to have a strong family history of premature coronary artery disease coupled with several risk factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol (or low good cholesterol), obesity and smoking.

If you know your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers, you can quickly assess your 10-year risk for heart attack or stroke by utilizing the American Heart Association’s risk assessment tool at www.cvriskcalculator.com. If you haven’t had blood work done in the last year, plan to do so at TMH in March.

In his office, Dr. Myers performs a more advanced risk assessment that takes into account the role inflammation plays in the development of coronary heart disease. It’s called the Reynold’s score and requires a high sensitivity CRP blood test. To reach Dr. Myers, call 970-826-2400.