From Pipi’s Pasture: Feeding top bales

During a good part of the winter we feed small, rectangular bales (we feed round bales a little later). Lyle loads the bales on a 4-wheeler-pulled trailer, drives them out to the feedlot, and scatters them around the lot — two trailer loads. My job is to cut the strings and spread the hay out (as much as possible when there are bunches of cows pushing each other around the bales).

I roll bales from the haystack to the corral to feed animals there. So we have a system for feeding, and all of the loading, unloading, rolling and cutting strings really isn’t so bad except when it comes to the top bales.

The top bales get the snow and ice. It isn’t that we don’t know the advantages of tarping our stack; we’ve even done it. However, we get a lot of wind out here, and our haystack is in a spot where it gets the brunt of the wind. The tarp blows off or blows into pieces, which end up in the fence. So we just leave the stack uncovered.

When the snow starts to pile up, Lyle shovels off the stack, preventing water from running down into the stack when the snow stats to melt. So usually it’s just the very top bales that are icy — and thus heavier than they would normally be — and that have a little mold in them from moisture. The strings are sometimes frozen into the hay.

The top bales have to come down so that we can get to those under them. So every so many days, Lyle climbs up and knocks some of them down. As I wrote above, they’re icy and sometimes stuck to one another so it takes some prying. And then they have to be loaded.

Now you would think that the cows would stick their noses up at the top bales. Guess what they do? If there’s a top bale on the bottom of the trailer load they will knock the others off to get it. Once the bale is on the ground there might be 10 cows trying to pull the hay out of the bale. I’m trying to get the frozen twine off and trying to pry the hay apart, and they’re pushing and shoving.

Years ago my Uncle Bill Osborn told my dad that he thought the mold tasted like sugar to cows. Maybe he was right (I don’t think I’ll taste the mold to find out). For some reason they like top bales.

During early winter a top bale from a smaller stack of hay got pushed aside because it was full of ice. The bale surely weighed 150 pounds. I couldn’t roll it. Lyle didn’t want to load it, either. So the other day when he had the tractor out, Lyle loaded up the bale in the tractor’s bucket, drove it out to the feedlot, and dumped it off. I’m not sure if he tried to cut the strings off or not. The next day there wasn’t one bit of the bale left.

Feeding top bales — it’s all in a morning’s work.