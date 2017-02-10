Over a Cup of Coffee: A Valentine’s Day treat

Janine Rinker of Craig sent in the first of this week’s recipes with a note that it is “a favorite Valentine’s Day treat.” Crisom Crumble Bars will be a pretty treat for Valentine’s Day with its cranberry ingredient. Thanks, Janine!

The second recipe is an old family recipe from Lela Skees of Craig. It’s another mincemeat recipe, but it is the only one I have received with green tomatoes in the ingredients. Lela says that Green Tomato Mincemeat is yummy. I enjoyed visiting with you, Lela.

Crisom Crumble Bars

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen)

1 (8 ounce) can unsweetened, crushed pineapple

Drain the pineapple slightly. In a saucepan combine the four ingredients above. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes until the berries pop. Take off heat.

1 cup flour *

2/3 cup brown sugar

½ cup cold butter

2/3 cup old fashioned oats

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped nuts

*Replace flour with finely ground oatmeal to make the recipe gluten-free.

In a large bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients. Cut in butter until the mix resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in nuts. Save 1 ½ cup of the topping. Press the rest in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan coated with non-stick (cooking) spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until firm. Cool 10 minutes. Pour fruit filling over the crust. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mix. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Makes two dozen bars.

Recipe from Janine Rinker, of Craig.

Green Tomato Mincemeat

1 ½ pints chopped, tart apples

1 pint chopped green tomatoes

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon each salt, allspice, cloves

3 cups sugar

¼ cup vinegar

1 pound raisins

1 cup chopped suet (optional)

Add butter or oleo, enough to taste good

Peel and chop the apples. Mix the ingredients together. Bring to a rapid boil. Simmer until thick or put it in the oven and cook until it is thick (so it won’t scorch). Pour into jars 1 inch from the top and process in a boiling water bath for 25 minutes. Should make 4 pints (or you can use quart jars). When you make a pie, add extra butter. Use cornstarch to make it thicker.

Recipe from Lela Skees, of Craig.

If you have recipes that you would like to share, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.

Happy Valentine’s Day!