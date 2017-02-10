Show me the money: New finance director hired at Moffat County School District

— Moffat County School District hired a new Executive Director of Finance and he is a familiar face.

John Wall accepted the position on Thursday and will replace Tinneal Gerber who left the position in November.

Wall is a certified public accountant who worked as a staff accountant at Colowyo Mine before leaving the United State to direct finance for Mercy Ships.

“We are excited to come back to Craig. It’s more than just a job… that’s our home,” Wall said.

For about five years Wall and his family lived aboard the approximately 500 foot, 8 deck medical ship called Africa Mercy.

“Mercy Ships is a non-governmental organization based in 16 nations with a support center in Texas. They operate hospital ships to serve the poorest of the poor,” Wall said.

Working at Mercy Ships, Wall gained experience communicating openly with donors who wanted to know that their money was being spent in wisely and he expects to continue a policy of transparency.

“The books are open, they are on the website,” Wall said. “I don’t have a problem telling people where we are at.”

One of the challenges Wall expects in his work with the school district is managing a budget with a fixed income.

“At Mercy Ships if we felt we needed to do something we’d go to donors to raise funds to do it. When I worked at Colowyo we were part of Rio Tinto with pretty much unlimited pockets,” Wall said.

The Board of Education will take official action to hire him at their monthly meeting on Feb. 23. Then Wall will begin full-time work on March 13.

“I am excited for this opportunity to bring John and his family back to Craig,” wrote Superintendent Ulrich in an email.

The school district invites the community to a meet and greet with Wall between 6 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Yampa Administration Building on 755 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.