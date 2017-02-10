Moffat County High School band, VFW to host pancake breakfast

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, February 10, 2017

Moffat County High School Jazz Band will team with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 for a pancake breakfast this weekend.

The all-you-can-eat meal begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the VFW hall, 419 E. Victory Way.

The cost is $5 per person and $15 per family. Proceeds will go toward the band program's upcoming costs for competition.

For more information, call 970-824-7145.

