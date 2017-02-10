Moffat County High School band, VFW to host pancake breakfast

Moffat County High School Jazz Band will team with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 for a pancake breakfast this weekend.

The all-you-can-eat meal begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the VFW hall, 419 E. Victory Way.

The cost is $5 per person and $15 per family. Proceeds will go toward the band program's upcoming costs for competition.

For more information, call 970-824-7145.