Moffat County C-Team basketball shows grade-A sportsmanship

It’s not often a single shot warrants high energy from a basketball crowd in the final minutes when the team is already down by more than 20 points. Even so, this reaction meant the world to a member of Moffat County High School hoops.

MCHS C-Teams had a busy schedule this week, with girls hosting Meeker Tuesday and both squads traveling to Roaring Fork Wednesday and bringing in Battle Mountain Thursday.

The boys struggled against the Huskies Thursday, but spirits were lifted nonetheless in the 62-35 loss when the Bulldogs were able to shine the spotlight on one of their players as coach Seth Watson sent in freshman James DeWald.

DeWald — who has audio impairment requiring a hearing aid and utilizes special communication with coaches during practices — was looking to score for the first time of the season. Teammates fed him the ball repeatedly, though multiple shots from three-point territory weren’t having much luck.

With less than one minute left in the game, DeWald positioned himself right under the home basket during a Battle Mountain free throw. On the following inbound, Jefferson Piatt got the rock and heaved it down the court to his teammate to put in the layup.

“Jeff was helping me, he told me, ‘I got this,’” DeWald said.

It got loud in the stands as spectators and varsity players were cheering on DeWald’s behalf, the man of the hour swarmed by high fives after the game ended.

“He hasn’t really played as much as he was supposed to, so it was good to give him some game time,” teammate Steven Taylor said of DeWald.

The home game followed a 40-38 loss in Carbondale the day before, which Watson noted was a defeat due to too many late fouls.

“It was really close the whole game,” he said.

The story was different for girls, three for three this week, starting with a 33-29 win Tuesday defeat of Meeker. The following day was an even bigger win on the road as they beat Roaring Fork, 32-6.

The week concluded better still as MCHS blew out Battle Mountain, 63-18, which Eliana Mack and Julia Chavez attributed to plentiful preparation.

“The practice all comes out on the court,” they said.

Jenna Timmer — who plays for both the 9-4 C-Team and the undefeated girls junior varsity — said everything has been clicking for the Lady Bulldogs.

“We’re working good as a team, and we’re really getting our plays,” she said.

Girls C-Team will travel to Meeker Feb. 14, and both teams will host Roaring Fork Feb. 16 for their final games of the season.

