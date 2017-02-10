Lynne Carroll and family: Thank you

To the editor:

Our family would like to thank all of those many many people who helped my mother throughout the last couple of years of her life. Especially hospice for their kindness, for the time they spent with my mother in helping her through some of her most difficult days. To Mary Dean who treated her like her own grandmother, to Vicky and to the meals on wheels people, and Kathy. It meant so much to us to have you there to help us through this difficult time . We would also like to thank Grants mortuary for their kindness and help in making those very decisions. To Shirley of the Flower Mine for the flowers that worked out and were so beautiful (despite the truck not showing up because of the snow). For all of those in the community who sent cards and sympathy our way in the loss of our mother. To the doctors and nurses at The Memorial Hospital who were so patient with my mom throughout this ordeal. The fire department and the EMTs, the ambulance crew who showed up so many times, thank you for your kindness. Last but not least, mothers neighbors, who were always there to help shovel her driveway to bring in the mail to take out the trash and bring it back thank you. Thank you so much for your love and support.



The family of Gwen W. (Carroll) Parker

Lynne (Carroll) and Brian Herring and family,

Gregg and Tina Carroll and family