Josh Nowak: State's broadband plan can work

To the editor:

On Jan. 12, Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered his annual State of the State address and announced the creation of a broadband office to get “from 70 percent to 85 percent coverage by the time we leave office and 100 percent by 2020.”

ZIRKEL Wireless would like to say that Hickenlooper’s vision of 100 percent coverage by 2020 is feasible. And it can be done for much less than most of our decision makers think.

ZIRKEL is a locally owned and operated wireless internet service provider in Steamboat Springs. We have been serving Northwest Colorado with internet service since 2001 and are proud to have the largest broadband network in the area.



Most people don’t know the difference between a wireless connection and a wired connection. The reality is that most of us don’t care how the internet is delivered to our home; we just want it to work when and at the speed we need it.

Fiber is often touted as the end-all solution that cannot be beat. Did you know that in October 2016 Google Fiber halted its rollout in 10 cities and laid off a large number of staff? Google it.

With our mountainous terrain, running fiber to every nook and cranny of Colorado will require tremendous resources. Wireless and fiber technologies can be combined into a hybrid solution, and together, they can make Hickenlooper’s 2020 broadband vision a reality while saving taxpayers millions.

One solution is for local electric providers — like Yampa Valley Electric Association — to work with existing wireless providers and middle-mile carriers to deliver multi-hundred megabit speeds to every home and business.

Other solutions include ZIRKEL working with anchor institutions and government entities to connect their buildings, to offer public WiFi to parks and downtown areas, to install or upgrade wireless security or camera systems, and appointing broadband coordinators for each region within the state.

Many areas within Routt and Moffat counties are lacking broadband connectivity, including Hamilton, Lay and Maybell in Moffat County and North Routt, Toponas, County Road 16 in Stagecoach and Mt. Harris Canyon in Routt County.

Ultimately, we would like to invite local decision-makers to the table for an open conversation about the opportunities present within a hybrid model and discuss efforts to get every resident within Moffat and Routt counties connected with fast and reliable broadband. Moreover, ZIRKEL is looking to form a community broadband coalition; if interested, please contact Josh.

Josh Nowak, operations manager

ZIRKEL Wireless in Northwest Colorado