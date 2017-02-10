Healthy eating: Baked lemon chicken

Baked lemon chicken

6 whole chicken breasts, bones and skinned

2 cups fresh lemon juice (9-10 lemons)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup safflower oil

2 tablespoons grated lemon peel

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup chicken broth

2 lemons, sliced

Minced fresh parsley

In large zip-lock bag, combine chicken breasts and lemon juice. Squeeze out air and seal. Refrigerate overnight, turning once. Preheat oven to 350˚ degrees. Remove chicken from bag, reserving 2 tablespoons of marinade and pat dry. Put flour, salt, paprika and pepper in a plastic bag. Shake until well mixed. Put chicken breasts in bag, one at a time, and shake to coat evenly. In large skillet, heat oil and fry breasts, a few at a time, until well browned, about 10 minutes. Arrange chicken in a single layer in large baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with lemon peel and brown sugar. Mix chicken broth with reserved 2 tablespoons of marinade and pour around chicken. Place a thin lemon slice on top of each breast and sprinkle with minced parsley. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until tender. Serves 6.

Adapted from Créme de Colorado Cookbook.