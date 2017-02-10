Health Briefs: Free home health inspections for seniors

The Senior Social Center Safe Homes for Seniors program is offering free home safety inspections by qualified professionals for seniors 60 and older. The free safety inspections aim to help seniors continue to live independently in their own homes. For more information call 970-326-3188.

Watch for mumps

There has been a spike in mumps cases in Colorado. The virus can cause painful swelling in glands in the cheek and jaw. It can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. Two doses are recommended for children, the first when the child is between 12 and 15 months and the second at between ages 4 and 6. Northwest Colorado Health provides all routine and recommended immunizations. To make an appointment call 970-879-1632 in Steamboat and 970-824-8233 in Craig.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

TMH Suboxone Clinic re-opens to new patients

The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic is again accepting new patients into their Suboxone Clinic and is adding a clinical social worker to the program. Suboxone is used to help people overcome opioid and opiate (heroin) addiction. At any one time TMH is able to provide the service to 30 people. The clinic “is part of our mission of service to the community. It is a little part we can do to be part of the solution to a much larger problem,” said TMH CEO Andy Daniels. To learn more call 970-826-2400.