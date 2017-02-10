Grant applications due next week for Swift Foundation

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will continue accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Moffat County through next Wednesday. Recipients will be announced on May 1.

Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Grants between $500 and $3,000 will be given.



The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The Foundation supports programs in the arts, languages and sciences for preschool, primary and secondary school-aged children. The Foundation occasionally supports programs for adults as well.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates the Craig Daily Press and www.craigdailypress.com.

Nonprofit organizations in the area are encouraged to apply.

For more information on the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation visit www.bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.