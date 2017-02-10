Fitness Tip: Park far from stores to burn calories

When thinking about fitness and burning additional calories throughout the day, one can simply park their car far away from a store to get a little more exercise into their daily routines.
Not only does it help burn extra calories, but it also saves your car from burning extra gas when you circle parking lots trying to find a close parking spot.
Little things add up when we make small changes.
