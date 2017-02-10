Elderly man loses $3,000 to scam: On the record for Feb. 9

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Feb. 9

8:29 a.m. On the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers responded to a report of a possible scam. A woman was looking for a rental home on Facebook, and before indicating any interest or providing any information, someone sent her an application to fill out. She did not reply.

9:25 a.m. On the 600 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident.

11:36 a.m. At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of a possible sex assault. The incident is under investigation.

2:45 p.m. At East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash. A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving after running a red light.

3:53 p.m. On the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers followed up on an animal abuse complaint.

5:56 p.m. On the 1100 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. An elderly man was the victim of a scam in which he was told over the phone that his nephew was in jail, and he needed to purchase more than $3,000 in Walmart gift cards. He did so and the callers then asked for the gift card codes over the phone. Unfortunately, it is often difficult for officers to track the call and find the perpetrators.

10:42 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between an adult son and mother. Officers counseled and separated the pair.