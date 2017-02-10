Sharing the love: Shared school to host Valentine’s Day celebration

All shared school students will be going on a community service field trip from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in order to celebrate Valentine's Day with seniors at Sunset Meadows I and II. About 40 students will give out “love bugs” made for roughly 80 seniors, make homemade cards, dance and share treats. For information about other school activities visit the district calendar at: moffatsd.org/calendar

Positive Solutions for Families class registration closes Friday

Connections 4 Kids Parent Education Centers is offering a Positive Solutions for Families class for parents, grandparents and foster families. Over six sessions participants will receive information on how to promote social emotional development, understand problem behavior and how to address challenging behavior in young children. Dinner is provided at each class and child care is available with two days prior notice. Classes will run at 6 p.m. from Feb. 21 to April 4 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. To register, contact Trish Snyder at parented@connections4kids.org or by calling 970-824-1081.

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Feb. 16-Dental Health

• Feb. 23-Beautiful Boats

• Mar. 2-Dr. Seuss

• Mar. 9-Music

• Mar. 16-St. Patrick’s Day

• Mar. 23-Spring Flowers

• Mar. 30-Feelings