Day 1 at regionals sees Moffat County wrestling high in point count

The first day of competition at the 3A Region 1 Tournament finished with Moffat County High School wrestling in prime position, standing in second place by the end of the night Friday.

Out of the 13 Bulldog athletes to attend the tourney in Buena Vista, six are still in the running for a regional title, including Chris Moschetti at 120 pounds, John T Peroulis (138), Miki Klimper (170), Elias Peroulis (182), Hugo Hernandez (195) and Toryn Hume (220), according to Trackwrestling.

Moschetti took his win by 5-3 decision against Pagosa Springs’ James Thomas, while the other five boys in blue each earned a fall to move on to Saturday’s semifinals and a guaranteed placing in the event.

The majority of Moffat County competitors started the day with a bye round, though three of the Dogs began with a pin — Daniel Caddy (113), Ryan Zimmerman (126) and Drake Zimmerman (152), against opponents from Pagosa Springs, Delta and Rifle, respectively.

At 145, Greg Hixson was sent to the consolation brackets early by Pagosa Springs’ Trevor Bryant.

MCHS had both good and bad luck in the seeding, as Caddy fell late in the third round of his match with Montezuma Cortez’s Stevie Fuentes, 24-12. Ryan Zimmerman was paired in the quarterfinals with 31-3 Cameron Wolters, of Buena Vista, taking a defeat by 17-1 technical fall. Drake Zimmerman likewise met with the top wrestler of his weight class, pinned by 23-5 Dalton Lucero, of Pagosa Springs.

At 106, 132 and 160, Moffat County’s Karson Cox, Ethan Powers and Connor Winn each followed their initial bye round with a loss, meeting high-ranking grapplers from Buena Vista, Bayfield and Rifle.

With the second day still to come, all the Moffat County athletes remain eligible for placement at the regional level and qualification for the state championships, with the top four of each weight class going to the Pepsi Center next week.