Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 11, 2017: Registration Saturday for MCHS, CMS cheer clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime as part of the final home basketball game of the season when MCHS hosts Delta Feb. 17.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-pom. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at MCHS, with practices running from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 to 16, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.

Register for Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Registration is now open for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page and will be accepted through Feb. 27.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

Craig Trap Club hosting Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League for shotgun shooters takes place through March at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league, with practice rounds $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 total targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 more from either the 20- or 25-yard line and another 100 from 16.

Shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information on Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437 or 970-629-9586 or visit Facebook.com/CraigTrapClub.