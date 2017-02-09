Woman arrested in 3-vehicle accident in Craig Thursday

— A female driver was arrested in connection with a three-vehicle accident that blocked part of the intersection of Yampa Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown Craig around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Amy Angelo, 37, was charged with alleged driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving, according to Craig Police Sgt. Brian Soper. She ran a red light while traveling northbound on Yampa in a small, blue sedan and hit a black sedan and a GMC pickup truck.

One over-the-counter drug and one prescription drug were suspected to be involved in the incident, Soper said, though police won’t have confirmation until they receive blood test results.

Amber Luker said she could hear the commotion while behind her desk at Alison’s Pantry on Yampa Avenue, including the initial collision.

“It was really loud, just a big old crunch,” Luker said.

Luker promptly went outside to view the action as responders attended to the accident.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Police Department and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital responded to the scene. Angelo was transported to TMH complaining of injuries, but no significant injuries were found. The other two drivers were uninjured.