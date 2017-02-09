Weekend Roundup: Valentine’s happenings

This weekend in Northwest Colorado features opportunities to spend some time with your sweetie leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Fancy footwork

Save the Luttrell Barn will host a free Valentine Dance Friday at Clarion Inn & Suites. The event is a warm-up for additional get-togethers planned by the committee in coming weeks to keep raise funds and awareness for the historic structure.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-326-6368 or visit Facebook.com/SavetheLuttrellBarn

Good taste

The 22nd annual Art Walk and 11th annual Taste of Chocolate by Downtown Business Association runs Saturday with 17 shops housing chocolatiers, local artists and live music.

The event is free to attend, but tickets are required for sampling, sold at KS Kreations or Downtown Books.

The night also includes Cherish the Little Things, Connections 4 Kids’ annual art exhibit featuring artwork by local children at Center of Craig.

When: Cherish the Little Things, 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cherish the Little Things at Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.; Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate at downtown Craig businesses

Cost: Free to attend; tickets $12 for chocolate samples

For more information: Visit Facebook.com/DowntownCraigBusinesses or Facebook.com/Connections4Kids

Delightful dinner

Maybell Women’s Club will host its second annual Sweetheart Valentine’s Dinner Sunday at Maybell Elementary School with a menu that includes prime rib, baked potato, salad and dessert.

All proceeds will benefit the Maybell community. Tickets are available at Maybell General Store or from club members and are selling quickly.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Maybell Elementary School, 30 Haynes St., Maybell

Cost: $50 per couple

For more information: Visit Facebook.com/MaybellCO

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.