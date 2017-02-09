Multi-car accident blocks intersection in downtown Craig

— Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Police Department and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital responded to what appeared to be a three-car accident at Yampa Avenue and Sixth Street in Craig around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The accident blocked up the intersection and police officers had to direct traffic while firefighters cleared the scene for possible hazards. At least one female vehicle occupant was taken to the hospital, but all drivers appeared to be out of their vehicles after the accident occurred.

Amber Luker said she could hear the commotion while behind her desk at Alison’s Pantry on Yampa Avenue, including the initial collision.

“It was really loud, just a big old crunch,” Luker said.

Luker promptly went outside to view the action as responders attended to the accident.

Two cars involved in the accident blocked the intersection, while a third — a dark-colored GMC pickup truck — was pulled over in front of Bank of the San Juans with minor damage to its front bumper on the driver's side.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story once more information is available.