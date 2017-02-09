Moffat County wrestling ready to rock regional tournament

They’ve been working hard all season, but this week marks the move into a new level of competition for Moffat County High School wrestling.

The 3A Region 1 Tournament takes place Friday and Saturday in Buena Vista, with MCHS one of 14 teams looking to send athletes to the state finals.

Tuesday was an intensive practice day for the Bulldogs as teammates and coaches squared off among themselves round after round to simulate the lengthy days ahead of them.

Head coach Tanner Linsacum instructed grapplers to not look at each other as the same faces they see every day but as the opponents they’re most likely to see as the tournament starts.

“Think Bayfield, Olathe, Coal Ridge, Pagosa Springs!” Linsacum called out amid the action.

Other Region 1 teams include Montezuma Cortez, Lake County, Delta, Basalt, Rifle, Grand Valley and Gunnison. Also attending will be Centauri — ranked third as a team by On the Mat and boasting two of the top wrestlers in the state — and host school Buena Vista, seventh in team standings.

“We’re hoping to be right there in the top echelon, and we should have a good showing,” assistant coach Daniel Cramblett said. “Just want to have all our kids healthy and ready to go.”

The roster is set for the Dogs and includes Karson Cox at 106 pounds, Daniel Caddy (113), Chris Moschetti (120), Ryan Zimmerman (126), Ethan Powers (132), John T Peroulis (138), Greg Hixson (145), Drake Zimmerman (152), Connor Winn (160), Miki Klimper (170), Elias Peroulis (182), Hugo Hernandez (195) and Toryn Hume (220).

Only the heavyweight slot will be empty.

The roster for regionals demonstrates a variety of experience, such as Hixson and Winn both making the jump from JV to varsity later in the season and Cox, Hernandez and Elias Peroulis coming back from injuries to make their mark in rankings.

Last season saw eight Moffat County athletes place at the regional event, six going on to state, including Hernandez, who placed sixth.

Klimper and Moschetti also went to state, and both have the potential to meet the state’s top competitor this weekend, in Moschetti’s case, Centauri’s Joe Chavez.

“I think if I wrestle smart, I have a good chance to make it to the finals again,” he said.

In On the Mat’s regional breakdown released earlier this week, eight of MCHS’s 13 wrestlers were in the top six of their weight class in Region 1 — Klimper, Hernandez and Elias Peroulis second; Cox, Caddy and John T Peroulis third; Moschetti fourth; and Drake Zimmerman sixth.

Statewide, Klimper ranks third in the 170 class and will likely meet the holder of the top position at regionals, Rifle’s Alex Cordova.

“I’m not too worried about it, he’s just another person to wrestle,” Klimper said.

Expectations are high for coaches and athletes alike to power through for the next weekend at the Pepsi Center, many viewing the preparation even more important than the final competition.

“I feel like this is the biggest week for us since it’s the qualifying week,” Elias Peroulis said. “A goal I’ve always had is to go to state, and I’ve never had that chance.”

