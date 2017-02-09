Fight at KFC drive-thru: On the record for Feb. 7, 8

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Feb. 7

2:06 a.m. At the Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male with a black hoodie wandering around the store and hanging around outside. Officers contacted the man and no crime was found.

2:16 a.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and found that a female party was reportedly trying to get away from her boyfriend.

6:27 a.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the caller’s backyard, also seen wandering near the neighbor’s house. Officers contacted the man who said he had just come from someone else’s house and was just wandering the neighborhood.

11:50 a.m. At Kentucky Fried Chicken, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute over who was in line first at the drive-thru. The parties were outside of their cars arguing and were given a verbal warning by officers.

12:21 p.m. At Columbine Apartments on Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious U-haul. The caller reported it had been coming and going for four or five days with people around it all the time, but officers found no cause for suspicion.

12:56 p.m. At Craig City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male thought to be the suspect from the Jan. 30 Kum & Go robbery. It turns out he had already been reported to police as the possible suspect once before and had been cleared of suspicion.

3:08 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a minor, non-injury crash involving two pickup trucks. A throttle was allegedly stuck on an older Ford pickup truck.

3:23 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to another minor, non-injury accident. A grey Dodge Ram backed into a parked, unoccupied small blue sedan.

3:39 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a fight between two juveniles. The incident is being investigated.

3:45 p.m. At Stockmen’s Liquors, officers responded to a report of a man allegedly calling and harassing an employee. After identifying him from the caller ID, officers contacted him and found he had purchased liquor from Stockmen’s and arrested him for violation of protection orders and bail bonds stating he could not possess alcohol.

7:54 p.m. On the 800 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree. The male driver, uninjured, was arrested for an alleged fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, careless driving and compulsory insurance.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:19 a.m. On the 300 block of Moffat County Road 31, officers recovered a trailer parked at the end of a driveway that had been previously reported stolen from Carquest Auto Parts in Craig. No suspects have been identified.

10:53 a.m. At an undisclosed location, officers took a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

1:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers contacted a male pedestrian and arrested him on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:06 p.m. At Sunset Meadows on Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of possible theft of personal tax documents and a social security card. The incident is under investigation.