Danielle Elkins: Body shaming is shameful

Technology can be wonderful.

It makes it possible for us to connect with the rest of the world, saves lives, makes our lives easier and helps us to capture special moments in time, just to name a few of its many uses.

Unfortunately, it’s also a frequently-used tool for bullies.

For example, I was recently scrolling through my Facebook news feed and came across a photo of a woman in a bathing suit at a beach (the poster was apparently on vacation). The woman, who obviously had no idea that her photo was being taken by another beach-goer, was being criticized for wearing a two-piece swimsuit based on the poster’s assessment of her body type and assumed weight.

To clarify, I know the poster (not personally) and she does not work for the fashion police. She is, however, the mother of two children, one in middle school and the other in high school.

I was immediately infuriated and began reading the comments on the post, hoping that some good Samaritan would point out the cruelty of the poster’s behavior (I absolutely will not confront others on social media — it’s just a rule of mine). Nope. Not a single person said anything to her for her childish, irresponsible use of technology. In fact, several people offered praise to the bully for her “calling out bad taste.”

I wish I could say that this is the first time I’ve witnessed adults use social media in such a way, but it isn’t. This sort of thing happens too often in our overly-critical society. In fact, there’s a name for it — body shaming. Technology and social media help bullies take it to a whole new level.

Recently singer Lady Gaga has been under social media’s scrutiny for her figure during her Super Bowl halftime performance. Critics took to Twitter, shaming Gaga and suggesting that she wasn’t in perfect shape for her performance.

“The flab is real right now... cover that s* up lady gaga,” snarked one Tweeter.

It’s bad enough when a person is body-shamed at all, but technology makes it possible for hundreds, thousands or even millions of bullies to team up. Such widespread cruelty can have damaging effects to a person’s mental and physical health, and can even lead to suicide in severe cases.

So what can we do to help put a stop to it?

First, if you’re a parent, teach your children right from wrong and set a good example for them to follow. Don’t be critical of your own appearance or engage in negative self-talk, and definitely do not body shame others.

Second, report it. I reported the body-shaming photo I saw on Facebook and it was removed.

Third, spread acceptance. Help others to develop positive self-images with kind words and don’t feel that you have the right to comment on another’s body, especially not on social media.