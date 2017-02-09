Beauty Tip: Lemons can help rough, dark colored elbows

Most people slice up lemons for their water or squeeze them on their favorite fish meal, but did you know that lemons are used also to soften and remove dark colors from elbows?

According to skincare.com, slicing a lemon in half and placing them on your elbows for 10 minutes can help smooth roughness and remove dark colors.

“When done, rinse off the lemon juice and apply moisturizing lotion, Vaseline or, if you skin got irritated, some zinc oxide ointment. Repeat next day if the result wasn't sufficient,” stated the website. “The lemon juice is highly acidic and acts as an exfoliant, sloughing rough skin off your elbows. But do not try this on your face — facial skin is more delicate and is easily irritated by the high level of acidity in lemon juice.”