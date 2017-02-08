Wanted driver in rollover crash near Craig turns himself in

— The driver wanted in connection with a rollover crash Feb. 2 turned himself in to law enforcement late Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol had issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Tanner Sholes of Craig, who left the scene of the accident before first responders arrived.

Sholes is charged with alleged failure to notify police of an accident, leaving the scene without providing information, careless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and abandonment of a motor vehicle.

On Feb. 2 just before noon, officials responded to a call for a single-vehicle rollover on Colorado Highway 13 about five miles north of Craig and arrived at the scene to discover the driver was nowhere to be found.

Sholes’ white Subaru was found on its roof, having traveled off the right side of the roadway while driving northbound, then rolling and colliding with a fence. Craig Fire/Rescue and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital both searched the scene for occupants of the vehicle and found no one.

The rollover accident took place on dry roads shortly after a right-hand curve in the road.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing, said Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Kirk Gardner.